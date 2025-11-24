Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after acquiring an additional 993,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,761,000 after buying an additional 177,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

