PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Scott DesJarlais

Representative Scott DesJarlais (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PepsiCo stock on October 28th.

Representative Scott DesJarlais also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 10/28/2025.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,594,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

About Representative DesJarlais

Scott DesJarlais (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

DesJarlais (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Scott DesJarlais was born in Des Moines, Iowa. Before his election to the U.S. House, DesJarlais worked as a physician. He earned bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of South Dakota.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

