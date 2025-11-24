PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 398.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on PDD in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

PDD opened at $113.24 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

