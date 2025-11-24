PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,372 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of PayPal worth $136,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

