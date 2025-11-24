Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $225.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.7692.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 132.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.88. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

