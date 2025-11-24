Parcl (PRCL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Parcl has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $1.70 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parcl has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Parcl token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,981.80 or 0.99608117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.02872147 USD and is down -10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,062,435.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

