Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.17.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $197.38 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

