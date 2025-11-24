Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $2.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.30. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.46.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 336.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 500.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,916,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 4,098,555 shares during the last quarter. Amiral Gestion bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,263,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,606 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 109.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 769,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.