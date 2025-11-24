Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Position Reduced by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,100,000 after buying an additional 1,991,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,989,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after acquiring an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after acquiring an additional 543,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.02 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

