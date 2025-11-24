Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $198.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

