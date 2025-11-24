OR Royalties Inc. $OR Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,464 shares during the quarter. OR Royalties makes up 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of OR Royalties worth $46,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $32.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. Scotiabank downgraded OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

