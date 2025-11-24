OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Critical Review

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Celerity Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $109.51 million 2.48 -$18.66 million N/A N/A Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Celerity Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx and Celerity Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 1 2 7 1 2.73 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -9.42% 4.50% 3.12% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Celerity Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Celerity Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.