ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 12.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $70.52 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

