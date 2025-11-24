Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

