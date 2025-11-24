Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.49. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,800. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $797,800 in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.