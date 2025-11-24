Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.9444.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 12.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

