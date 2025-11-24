NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.50% of NRG Energy worth $156,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $159.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

