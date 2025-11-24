Novanta Inc. $NOVT Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 329.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Novanta by 65.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $106.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

