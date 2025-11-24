NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

