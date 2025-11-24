Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,421,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,710,554,000 after acquiring an additional 155,344 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $6,457,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after buying an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,554,299,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,466,472,000 after acquiring an additional 308,680 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.94.

NYSE NOC opened at $567.08 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

