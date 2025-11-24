Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5,323.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,997,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,014 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,299,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,033 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,677,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,408,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,890 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6,931.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 959,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 945,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IGF opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.