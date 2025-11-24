NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of NiSource worth $78,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NiSource by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 49.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in NiSource by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NI stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

