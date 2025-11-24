NIO (NIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect NIO to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $22.2843 billion for the quarter. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NIO Trading Up 3.5%
Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NIO by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NIO by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,738,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 506,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NIO by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
