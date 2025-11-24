NFC Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 136,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.9% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 85,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

