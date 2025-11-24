Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,719 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 2.0% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $83.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

