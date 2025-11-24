Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 123.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $83.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

