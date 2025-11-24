Nemes Rush Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,076,000 after buying an additional 1,892,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $146.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

