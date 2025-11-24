Nemes Rush Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 138.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $117.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

