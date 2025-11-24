Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 630.6% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tableaux LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 615.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.7%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $460.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $546.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.