Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 32,640.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 142,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

