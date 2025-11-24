Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $382,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 296.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8%

IBKR opened at $61.05 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

