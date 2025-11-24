Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Myomo from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Myomo Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 28.86%. Myomo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 892,127 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 649,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 412,631 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 65.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 180,712 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

