Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 377,072 shares of company stock worth $9,169,613 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

