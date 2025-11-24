Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE:DD opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,599.61. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

