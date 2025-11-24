Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.4%

F opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

