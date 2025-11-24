Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 1,093 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.6%

XYL stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.