Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $223.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,340.93. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.