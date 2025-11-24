Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7%

VMC stock opened at $287.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.54. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

