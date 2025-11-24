Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $106.83 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

