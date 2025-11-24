Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,847,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,535,338,000 after buying an additional 420,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,905,000 after acquiring an additional 290,404 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.