Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $237.49 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

