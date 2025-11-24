Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

