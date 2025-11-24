Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $604.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $618.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

