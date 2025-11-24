Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 1,212 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 61.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 209,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

