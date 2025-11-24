Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 1,014 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $209.27 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.