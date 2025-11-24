Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,869,000 after buying an additional 70,436 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $738,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

GDDY stock opened at $126.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $121.94 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,909,750. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,476.27. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

