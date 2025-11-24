Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 2,294 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

