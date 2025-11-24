Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 458.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total transaction of $189,550.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559.68. The trade was a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $152.99 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

