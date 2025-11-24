MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,622 shares during the period. MSA Safety Incorporporated makes up about 2.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.26% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $279,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5,607.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 709,596 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 1st quarter worth $27,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,988,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,181,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 813,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the sale, the president owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.