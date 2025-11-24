Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 230.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Morningstar by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 23.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $212.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.45. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.89 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $1,510,102.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,624,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,327,744.43. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,135 shares of company stock worth $14,335,024 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

